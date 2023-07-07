MPD searching for suspect after man shot just north of Gooch Park

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just after 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Chelsea Ave. near University St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Friday morning not far from Gooch Park.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2023, in the 2000 block of Chelsea Ave. near University St. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but a possible suspect was in a green sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.