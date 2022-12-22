MPD searching for suspect of Citgo carjacking

The suspect was wearing a face mask, a dark hoodie and purple joggers, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, a carjacking took place at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View near I40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

A victim was pumping gas into his white Chysler 300 when a man approached the victim, pointed a rifle at them and demanded the victim's car keys, police said.

The victim complied and gave the suspect the car keys before the suspect left southbound on Sycamore View towards I40.