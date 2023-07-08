MPD searching for suspects accused of carjacking near Snowden neighborhood

Carjacking 1192 Jackson Avenue Report #2307001193ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 3, 2023, officers responded to a carjacking that occurred at 1192 Jackson Avenue. The carjacking occurred at approximately 4:00 am. The victim approached his vehicle and two suspects attacked him and took his keys. One suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle followed by the second suspect in a Nissan Maxima. The video of the suspects is attached. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”