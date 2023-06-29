MPD searching for suspects after woman shot & killed in Orange Mound

Memphis Police officers responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Carnes Ave. near Carson and Semmes just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a killer after a woman was shot and killed near Orange Mound Thursday afternoon.

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Carnes Ave. near Carson and Semmes just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023. They found a woman shot and she died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but the suspects were believed to have been in a red Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.