MPD searching for suspects who broke into vehicles in Memphis church parking lots

Memphis Police said the thieves targeted vehicles at the Breath of Life Christian Center and Holy City Church of God in Christ.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the crooks who broke into vehicles outside at least two churches while people were inside worshipping.

MPD officers responded to a report of car thefts about 11 a.m. at Breath of Life Christian Center in the 3700 block of Frayser-Raleigh Rd. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Investigators said four suspects in a small four-door Kia had entered the parking lot then broke into several vehicles.

Investigators said the same suspect vehicle was reported at Holy City Church of God in Christ in the 3200 block of James Rd., where more vehicles had been burglarized.

MPD said the suspect’s black 2021 Kia Forte had been stolen before the break-ins and was last seen at the University of Cabana Apartments in the 2000 block of Vollintine Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.