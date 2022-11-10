x
Crime

MPD searching for four suspects related to car burglaries

MPD said four suspects who they believe committed multiple car burglaries were seen in a silver or gray four door sedan and a dark colored SUV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for teens who they say are responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the Reese and Dromedary, Ericson and Trinity, and Dexter and Chimney Rock, and White Station area near Walnut Grove areas.

MPD said four suspects who they believe are between the ages of 18 and 20 were seen in a silver or gray four door sedan and a dark colored SUV.

According to MPD, one suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, and armed with a black handgun, and another alleged suspect was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and pants, armed with a silver handgun.

MPD said one other suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants, and armed with a black handgun, and the last suspect was wearing a camo jacket, blue, yellow, and red pants and allegedly had a black balaclava

MPD is asking anyone with information about these car burglaries to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

