MPD searching for kidnapping, robbery suspect in Memphis

Memphis Police said Tommy Driskel took someone at gunpoint and robbed them of personal items.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Thursday they are looking for a man accused of kidnapping and robbing someone in September.

MPD said on September 2 at 7:43 pm, officers responded to a robbery at the 2500 block of Watkins Street.

Tommy Driskell approached the victim at that location armed with a handgun.

Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to drive to the 900 block of N. Watkins (St. Courts Apts). Once there, Driskell took personal items from the victim at gunpoint before fleeing the scene on foot through the apartment complex.

A warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery has been issued for Driskill.