MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop

The burglary was one of several break-ins involving large groups of people over the weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop.

MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.

MPD said one of the suspects – a woman – did not have a shoe on her right foot during the theft, and abandoned a stolen tan 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the front of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.