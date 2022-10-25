MPD searching for two persons of interest in a homicide

MPD said on August 16 officers found a man who had been shot in his car, slumped over his steering wheel. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said investigators are looking for two women who are persons of interest in a shooting that happened on August 16.

According to MPD, a male victim who had been shot was found dead in his vehicle, which was parked near the 3000 block of Churchill St.

MPD said investigators have developed Destiny Whitaker and Laquisha Guy as persons of interest, and they are looking for them to further the investigation.