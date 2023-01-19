x
Crime

MPD searching for several suspects who shot up Frayser neighborhood

Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for several people who they said opened fire in a Frayser neighborhood, striking several homes.

MPD officers said about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, they were called to the 4000 block of Drowsy Lane, not far from Overton Crossing St. Investigators said they found several homes had been hit by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

MPD said video surveillance from the area showed about eight people shooting in the neighborhood.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Aggravated Assault 4000 Block of Drowsy Lane Report #231007976ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 15, 2023, at approximately 11...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

