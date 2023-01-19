MPD searching for several suspects who shot up Frayser neighborhood

MPD officers said about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, they were called to the 4000 block of Drowsy Lane, not far from Overton Crossing St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for several people who they said opened fire in a Frayser neighborhood, striking several homes.

MPD officers said about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, they were called to the 4000 block of Drowsy Lane, not far from Overton Crossing St. Investigators said they found several homes had been hit by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

MPD said video surveillance from the area showed about eight people shooting in the neighborhood.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.