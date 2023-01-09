MPD searching for man they said tried to carjack couple outside senior living home

MPD officers were called to the Belmont Villages in the 6600 block of Quail Hollow Rd. about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they said tried to carjack a couple by asking for help outside a senior living center in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the Belmont Villages in the 6600 block of Quail Hollow Rd. about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Investigators said a man had approached the victims, who were in a 2007 Honda RAV 4, while asking for help. MPD said the couple told the man they would tell the front desk he needed help.

At that point, investigators said the man opened the rear door and jumped in, and the husband tried to remove him from the vehicle. Police said the suspect jumped over the seat and tried to drive off, but when he put the vehicle in gear, the wife, who was in the front passenger seat, pulled out the key while the husband continued struggling with the suspect.

Police said the suspect then ran away from the scene. MPD said he could face attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information which could identify the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.