MPD searching for suspects accused of carjacking and robbery

Carjacking and Robbery Suspects Court Avenue and Riverside Drive Report # 2306002502ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 17, 2023, at 04:05 am, officers responded to a carjacking at Court Avenue and Riverside Drive. Officers were advised that the victim was sitting in her Toyota Camry, when two male blacks approached her, asking for a lighter. One of the males drew a black handgun from his waistband, pointing it at the victim, demanding that she get out of her vehicle. The second male brandished a black AK-47-type rifle. Both males fled the scene North on Riverside Drive in the victim’s vehicle. On June 19, 2023, at 7:40 pm, officers responded to a robbery of an individual at 4286 Macon Road at the BP Gas Station. Officers were advised that a male suspect approached the victim in the parking lot. He pointed a gun at him and took money from his pockets. The suspect fled in a Toyota Camry that was taken in a carjacking on June 17, 2023. The Camry has been recovered. Suspect #1 was a Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, thin build, black shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a black Naruto backpack. Suspect #2 was a Black male, heavy set, and 20-25 years old. Related Report # 2306003859ME Video and photos of one of the suspects are attached. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”