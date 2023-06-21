MPD searching for suspects accused of carjacking and robbery

Anyone with any information about either of these incidents can call crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for two men after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint and her stolen vehicle was later used as a getaway car in a robbery.
MPD said one suspect who is between the ages of 18 and 20, has a medium complexion, thin build, and he was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and a black Naruto backpack.
The second man is believed to be between ages 20 and 25, and he is heavy set.
According to MPD, officers responded to a carjacking at the intersection of Court Ave. and Riverside Dr. at 4:05 a.m. on June 17.
MPD said two men approached a woman while she was sitting in her Toyota Camry and asked her for a lighter. One man then pulled out a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the woman, and told her to get out of the car. MPD said the second suspect also flashed a gun at the woman.
Both suspects fled the scene heading North on Riverside Dr., MPD said.
Two days later on June 19, MPD said officers responded to a robbery at a BP gas station located at 4286 Macon Rd. at 7:40 p.m.
MPD released surveillance video showing the suspect walk up to a man in the parking lot, point a gun at him and take his money from his pockets. MPD said the suspect fled in the Toyota Camry that was stolen in the carjacking on June 17.
MPD said the Toyota Camry was recovered, but officers are still searching for the two male suspects.
Anyone with any information about either of these incidents can call crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Carjacking and Robbery Suspects
Court Avenue and Riverside Drive
Report # 2306002502ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On June 17, 2023, at 04:05 am, officers responded to a carjacking at Court Avenue and Riverside Drive. Officers were advised that the victim was sitting in her Toyota Camry, when two male blacks approached her, asking for a lighter. One of the males drew a black handgun from his waistband, pointing it at the victim, demanding that she get out of her vehicle. The second male brandished a black AK-47-type rifle. Both males fled the scene North on Riverside Drive in the victim’s vehicle.
On June 19, 2023, at 7:40 pm, officers responded to a robbery of an individual at 4286 Macon Road at the BP Gas Station. Officers were advised that a male suspect approached the victim in the parking lot. He pointed a gun at him and took money from his pockets. The suspect fled in a Toyota Camry that was taken in a carjacking on June 17, 2023.
The Camry has been recovered.
Suspect #1 was a Black male, 18-20 years of age, medium complexion, thin build, black shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a black Naruto backpack.
Suspect #2 was a Black male, heavy set, and 20-25 years old.
Related Report # 2306003859ME
Video and photos of one of the suspects are attached. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023