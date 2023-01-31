MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

Aggravated Assault 3500 Block of Marconi Cove Report #2301006600ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 13, 2023, at 2:30 am, Memphis Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. The victim stated he and his family were inside the residence asleep when bullets penetrated the home. Video surveillance footage from the area captured three armed subjects exiting a silver four-door sedan and shooting into the residence. The vehicle was last seen leaving the neighborhood northbound from the residence. Anyone having information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.