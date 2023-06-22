MPD searching for suspects they say robbed one woman and almost kidnapped another on Mud Island

MPD said the robbery happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and the attempted kidnapping a couple hours later. They believe the same suspects are behind both.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after they said one woman was robbed and another was almost kidnapped on Mud Island Wednesday. And investigators believe the same suspects are behind both.

MPD said officers first responded to the robbery just after 8:30 p.m. June 21, 2023. The victim told investigators she was on the phone with her daughter while walking at Harbor View Dr. and Harbor Isle Circle when two men jumped out of an older model sedan, possibly a Honda Accord. She said one man ran across the median and put a gun to her head telling her to give him the phone. She said she turned and the second man was behind her, so she gave the first man her phone. She told police the men ran back to their car and took off.

About two hours after the robbery, police said a woman was walking east on Harbor Town Blvd. when an older model Honda suddenly stopped in front of her, and the passenger door opened. She told investigators she feared for her life and turned to run. A witness told investigators she saw what happened and ran to help the victim and try to get a description of the suspects. She told officers the car was a light gold Honda Accord, possibly silver or gray from other witness statements, according to MPD.

MPD investigators said the car was the same one used in the robbery.