MPD searching for suspects in early morning shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Knightway Rd., north of Knight Arnold, just before 4 a.m. Wednesday March 15, 2023. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said three suspects were seen taking off in a gray Infiniti or dark Mercedes. They have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.