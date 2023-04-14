x
Crime

MPD searching for woman they say pulled switchblade on driver during road rage incident

Memphis Police said they responded to the scene of an aggravated assault along I-240 near Norris Road about 3:50 p.m. on March 22, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman they said pulled a switchblade on a driver during a road rage incident.

MPD officers said they responded to the scene of an aggravated assault along I-240 near Norris Road about 3:50 p.m. on March 22, 2023. They said two drivers were involved in a road rage incident, and both stopped on the shoulder.

Investigators said during a confrontation, the woman pulled a switchblade on the other driver, held it up to his face, and threatened to kill him.

Investigators said the woman was driving a black Ford Taurus with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

