MPD looking for shooting suspect after 1 critically injured in North Memphis

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was critically injured in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Peres Avenue. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

MPD said the suspect, a man, wore a white durag with a black graphic T-shirt, black pants and red shoes, and was last seen running north on Merton Street. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

