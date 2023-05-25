MPD finds shooting victim at South Memphis gas station, suspect still on the run

Memphis Police responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a South Memphis gas station Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, their officers responded to the Hop-In gas station at 4040 S. Third Street at 3:07 p.m., where a shooting victim was found.

That person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police later said the shooting happened at another location in the 4000 block of Horn Lake Road.

The suspect ran from the scene. MPD described him as a short Black male wearing a white shirt and unknown colored pants.