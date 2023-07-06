MPD investigates spate of shootings across Memphis Tuesday night

Two of the shootings involved teens, and one involved a man shot by a tranquilizer, according to Memphis Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating several separate shootings Tuesday night, June 6, 2023, across the city.

MPD officers said it all started when two women were shot just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Chelsea Ave. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No information on suspects was released.

Just minutes after that shooting at about 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Locust St. They found a 16-year-old boy shot, and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

A few minutes later at about 9:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Rd. They found two people shot, a man and teen girl. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the 17-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were then called to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. When they got there, they said they found a man had been shot with a tranquilizer. There’s no information on suspects.

Then, about 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eva. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to any of the shootings.