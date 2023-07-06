MPD investigates spate of shootings across Memphis Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating several separate shootings Tuesday night, June 6, 2023, across the city.
MPD officers said it all started when two women were shot just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Chelsea Ave. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No information on suspects was released.
Just minutes after that shooting at about 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Locust St. They found a 16-year-old boy shot, and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
A few minutes later at about 9:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Rd. They found two people shot, a man and teen girl. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the 17-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical.
Just after 10 p.m., officers were then called to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. When they got there, they said they found a man had been shot with a tranquilizer. There’s no information on suspects.
Then, about 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eva. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have not said what led to any of the shootings.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.