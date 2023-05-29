MPD searching for suspect after Frayser shooting leaves two men hospitalized

MPD said the known suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect who shot two men in Frayser, leaving one in critical condition and another in non-critical condition.

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Pamela Dr. Sunday, May 28 at 7:19 p.m.

MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims, one 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.

Both men suffered from gunshot wounds, MPD said. One man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other man was transported to Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.