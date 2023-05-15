MPD looking for suspect who led officers on high-speed chase after firing shots at an officer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is now working with Arkansas State Police to find a suspect who led MPD officers on a high-speed chase from I-240 and Perkins Road to Arkansas after shooting at an officer, MPD said.
According to MPD, an officer said he was shot at while he was near Perkins and I-240 on Sunday, May 14 at 8:19 p.m.
MPD said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop after identifying the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
Officers then chased the car, but the chase ended at I-55 and Bridgeport Rd. when the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out of the car, and ran into wooded areas.
MPD shut down the I-55 Mississippi River bridge westbound at 9 p.m. Sunday while searching for the suspect who fled into the woods on foot.
MPD said the investigation is ongoing.
No officers were injured in the shooting or chase, and MPD said the officer who was shot at did not return gunfire.