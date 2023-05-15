MPD looking for suspect who led officers on high-speed chase after firing shots at an officer, police say

According to MPD, an officer said he was shot at wile he was near Perkins and I-240 on Sunday, May 14 at 8:19 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) is now working with Arkansas State Police to find a suspect who led MPD officers on a high-speed chase from I-240 and Perkins Road to Arkansas after shooting at an officer, MPD said.

MPD said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop after identifying the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers then chased the car, but the chase ended at I-55 and Bridgeport Rd. when the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out of the car, and ran into wooded areas.

MPD shut down the I-55 Mississippi River bridge westbound at 9 p.m. Sunday while searching for the suspect who fled into the woods on foot.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.