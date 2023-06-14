MPD searching for suspect who shot man during fight over stolen shoes

Investigators said the victim told officers his car had been broken into the day before, the suspect was wearing shoes that had been stolen from his car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they said shot another man who apparently confronted him about a car break-in.

MPD said about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the victim and suspect were inside the Exxon in the 1300 block of Sycamore View Rd. near Macon Rd. in northeast Memphis.

Investigators said the two got into a fight, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the leg before running away.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, orange shorts, and black and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.