MPD: Suspect wanted for breaking into vehicles outside East Memphis gym

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance video of a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles in the parking lot of an East Memphis gym.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a car burglary in the parking lot of Crunch Fitness in the 8000 block of White Station Rd. just before 6 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. MPD said when they got there, they discovered several vehicles had been broken into in the lot.

MPD said the suspect is in his late teens or early twenties and was wearing a light-colored hoodie and clack jeans.