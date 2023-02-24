WATCH: MPD looking for suspects caught on camera opening fire in apartment complex

Aggravated Assault 3200 Block of Southern Avenue Report #2302005487ME MEMPHIS, TN - On February 12, 2023, at 4:54 am, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue. A silver Nissan Maxima and a white Kia, possibly an Optima, arrived at an apartment complex, and approximately eight suspects exited the vehicles. The males are observed running up to a particular apartment and began firing shots into the apartment. No one was struck, but there was extensive property damage. The males returned to their vehicles and fled the scene in an unknown direction on Southern Ave. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.