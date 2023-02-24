WATCH: MPD looking for suspects caught on camera opening fire in apartment complex

MPD released video of the shooting which happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects caught on camera firing shots in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier this month.
MPD released video of the shooting which happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue, not far from the Memphis Country Club.
The video shows a silver Nissan Maxima and a white Kia, possibly and Optima, in the parking lot, and about eight people get out of the cars. Police said the suspects ran to an apartment and began firing shots into it. The suspects them jumped into the vehicles and took off from the scene.
Investigators said no one was hit, but there was extensive property damage.
Memphis police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Aggravated Assault
3200 Block of Southern Avenue
Report #2302005487ME
MEMPHIS, TN - On February 12, 2023, at 4:54 am, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue. A silver Nissan Maxima and a white Kia, possibly an Optima, arrived at an apartment complex, and approximately eight suspects exited the vehicles. The males are observed running up to a particular apartment and began firing shots into the apartment. No one was struck, but there was extensive property damage.
The males returned to their vehicles and fled the scene in an unknown direction on Southern Ave.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
