MPD: Suspects caught on camera robbing AutoZone store may be behind string of robberies

Business Robberies AutoZone 3343 Winchester Road Report #2207014903ME and #2207014903ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 29, 2022, Memphis Police officers made the scene of a business robbery at the AutoZone located at 3343 Winchester Road. Officers were advised at approximately 4:30 p.m., three males entered the business armed with assault rifles while a fourth male stood at the entrance door acting as a "lookout." One of the armed male suspects grabbed one of the clerks and forced him back into the store at gunpoint. The suspects forced the employees to open the cash register. The armed suspects began taking the money out of the register while holding the clerks at gunpoint. The suspects then fled from the store on foot southbound on Tchulahoma Road. The first suspect is described as a male with a medium to dark complexion, low haircut, slim build, wearing a face mask, orange shirt with long sleeves, black pants, black shoes, no gloves, and armed with an assault rifle. The second suspect was a male, dark complexion, slim build, black shirt, black pants, black shoes, black face mask, with head covering, armed with a handgun. The third suspect was a male with a dark complexion, medium build, wearing gold frame glasses, a black jacket, black pants, and shoes, armed with a black pistol and an extended magazine. The fourth suspect who appeared to be the one in charge was a thin male with a medium to dark complexion, dreadlocks, brown eyes, wearing a face mask with a head covering, wearing a plaid brown/black lumberjack shirt, black pants, black shoes, armed with a black assault rifle. These suspects are responsible for multiple business robberies in the Memphis area. **** Additional information is requested to help identify these suspects. **** Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.