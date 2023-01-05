MPD wants your help finding suspects who they said stole and then crashed a car on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are hoping someone can help identify the suspects caught on camera crashing after investigators said they stole a car.
MPD officers responded to the scene in the 330 block of Steve Road near the Cedar Creek Apartments about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. They said video surveillance showed three men crossing O’Brien Park and climbing a fence into the apartment complex.
Investigators said a short time later, a 2015 Kia was stolen by two of the men, but as they tried to leave, they put the car in reverse and backed into a parked Ford Ranger. Video showed the suspects jumping out of the car and running back into the apartment complex.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.