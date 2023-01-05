MPD wants your help finding suspects who they said stole and then crashed a car on camera

Auto Theft 3300 Block of Steve Road Report #2212010327ME MEMPHIS, TN - On December 21, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., officers responded to an accident in the 3300 block of Steve Road. Video surveillance in the complex revealed that three males crossed O’Brien Park, climbed a fence, and entered the Cedar Creek Apartments. A short time later, a 2015 Kia was stolen by two of the three males. As the males tried to exit the apartments in the stolen car, they placed it in reverse and backed up approximately 100 feet into a parked Ford Ranger pickup. The two males ran back into the Cedar Creek Apartments. The photos and video are attached. At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”