MPD looking for suspects in violent Tops BBQ robbery

Police said two men with handguns robbed the business around on Sept. 9. 11:30 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two suspects robbed the Tops BBQ at 1286 Union Ave. on Friday, Sept. 9.
Around 11:30 a.m., police said they arrived at the scene of a robbery at Tops BBQ.
Witnesses told police two men with handguns entered through the back door and "violently threw all the employees to the floor," according to MPD.
One of the men held the employees at gunpoint while the second man took the money from the cash register, then they both ran out the back door, according to MPD.
One suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black and white cloth covering the lower portion of his face and dark-colored red pants.
The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time.
MPD is encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Business Robbery
Tops BBQ
1286 Union Ave
Report #2309023739ME
Suspect #1 was a male who was wearing a black hoodie, black and white cloth covering the lower portion of his face, and dark-colored red pants. He was armed with a handgun.
Suspect #2 was a male wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. The video of the suspects are attached.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.