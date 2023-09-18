MPD looking for suspects in violent Tops BBQ robbery

Business Robbery Tops BBQ 1286 Union Ave Report #2309023739ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 11:25 a.m., officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Tops BBQ located at 1286 Union Avenue. Officers were advised that two males armed with handguns entered the business through the back door and violently threw all the employees to the floor. One of the suspects held the employees at gunpoint while the second suspect took the money from the cash register. The two male suspects fled out the back door, last seen on foot running from the scene. Suspect #1 was a male who was wearing a black hoodie, black and white cloth covering the lower portion of his face, and dark-colored red pants. He was armed with a handgun. Suspect #2 was a male wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun. At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. The video of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.