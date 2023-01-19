MPD looking for two suspects they said stole money through CashApp while selling candy

Memphis Police said as the victim and suspects talked, they asked her to follow their YouTube channel. So she handed them her phone, and they used CashApp instead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning from Memphis Police, who are looking for two people they said stole money from a woman thru CashApp while selling candy.

MPD officers said they responded to a theft report about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the 2800 block of North Germantown Pkwy. in the Wolfchase area. The woman told police two males, age unknown, approached her selling candy.

Investigators said as the woman and suspects talked, they asked her to follow their YouTube channel. MPD said the woman handed them her phone so they could subscribe her to the channel, but instead, the suspects sent money to a CashApp account without her consent.

One suspect was wearing all black and a red vest, the other a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.