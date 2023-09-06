MPD searching for suspects who may be behind several carjackings in three days time

MPD officers released pictures of the suspects after a carjacking just before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, outside a business on Knight Arnold Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have released pictures of suspects they say may be responsible for several carjackings in the last few days.

MPD officers said these pictures of the suspects came after a carjacking just before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, outside a business in the 5400 block of Knight Arnold Rd. Investigators said the victim had just parked when another vehicle blocked him in and two people armed with guns approached. Officers said the suspects demanded the victim’s 2011 Dodge Charger and took off.

The Charger was found a short time later at a gas station in the 3300 block of Winchester Rd.

Investigators said the suspects may be responsible for several other carjackings in just the last three days, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.