MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis

Memphis Police said they are searching for the suspects in a rash of break-ins, many at Mid-South game stores like GameStop.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab.
Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other game stores over the past few weeks.
On Feb. 5, 2023, MPD officers responded after at least five suspects broke into the GameStop in the 1600 block of Union Ave. They said the suspects backed a small vehicle, possibly an SUV, through the store’s doors. Investigators said video showed the suspects inside stealing games and controllers.
Burglary Business
Gamestop
1680 Union
Report #2302001729ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, February 5, 2023, five individuals burglarized the Gamestop at 1680 Union Avenue. The suspects backed a small vehicle, possibly an SUV, through the business’s entry/exit doors knocking both doors off the door jamb. Once inside, the suspects took several video games and video game controllers. The burglary was captured on video surveillance; however, the identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
About the Memphis Police Department
The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, February 6, 2023
On Feb. 4, officers were called to a burglary at the GameStop in the 400 block of North Germantown Parkway. Investigators said video showed just before 2:30 a.m., suspects in five vehicles pull up to the store, and the thieves broke in with a sledgehammer. Some acted as lookouts as they others went in and grabbed merchandise.
Burglary
GameStop
465 North Germantown Parkway
Report #2302001705ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On February 04, 2023, at 2:27 a.m.,...Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
On Feb. 1, police responded to a burglary about 3:30 a.m. at the GameStop in the 7500 block of Winchester Rd. They said video showed a light-color four-door sedan backing into the front doors. Investigators said at least five suspects went in and stole seven PS5 consoles.
Business Burglary
GAMESTOP
7539 Winchester Road
Report #2302000009ME
MEMPHIS, TN --On February 1, 2023, around 3:29...Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, February 6, 2023
Those break-ins came after MPD previously reported several others, including:
On Jan.28, around 11:45 p.m., Memphis Police said a group of over twenty people broke into the Cash America Pawn located at 1910 South Third. They said the suspects backed a Ford pickup to ram the back door and took several thousand dollars of merchandise. Investigators said a female suspect abandoned a stolen tan 2013 Hyundai Elantra in front of the store.
Business Burglary
Cash America Pawn
1910 South Third Street
Report #2301014185ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On January 28, 2023,...Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 30, 2023
On Jan. 28, MPD responded to a burglary at the Game XChange in the 7400 block of Winchester Rd. Investigators said video showed a white pickup back through the front doors, and about 15 suspects running in and stealing laptops, gaming consoles, action figures, iPads, and gaming CDs.
Business Burglary Suspects
Game XChange
7464 Winchester Road
Report #2301014241ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:44 am, officers responded to a business burglary at 7464 Winchester Road at Game XChange. Officers observed the business’s front door broken out, and the business ransacked. The video showed a white pickup truck back into the business’s front entrance and the store. Approximately 15 suspects entered and stole various items, including laptops, gaming consoles, action figures, IPads, and gaming CDs.
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
The video and photos are attached.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 30, 2023
On Jan. 27, officers responded to a burglary in progress just before 11 p.m. at the Game Stop in the 5000 block of Park Ave. They said officers arrived to find several vehicles taking off. Investigators said video showed several suspects breaking through the front door then stealing merchandise.
Burglary Suspects
Game Stop
5043 Park Avenue
Report #2301014116ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 10:56 pm, officers responded to a burglary in progress at 5043 Park Avenue at Game Stop. Officers arrived and observed multiple vehicles fleeing the parking lot. The video showed the group breaking through the front door of the business. Multiple suspects entered and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene.
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
The videos are attached.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 30, 2023
Also on Jan. 27, MPD responded to a burglary in the 3900 block of Park Ave. They said when they got there, they saw several vehicles taking off. Investigators said multiple cars and suspects took part in the break-in, stealing about $70,000 worth of merchandise. And they said they believe the same suspects in this burglary are responsible for others in the city.
Burglary
3900 Block of Park Avenue
Report #2301014179ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On January 27, 2023, MPD Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3900 Block of Park Ave. When Officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and discovered broken glass at the business and several items from the business in the parking lot. Approximately $70,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the business.
Investigators later discovered that multiple cars and suspects, both male and female, participated in the burglary. The suspects are believed to be responsible for additional burglaries in the city.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http:www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
About the Memphis Police Department
The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, January 29, 2023
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.