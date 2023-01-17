8 teens charged with crashing two stolen cars in midtown Memphis and running from police

MPD said the eight teens are charged, accused of stealing and crashing two cars in midtown, then trying to evade arrest as police tried to catch them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said eight teens are in custody, accused of stealing and crashing two cars in midtown, then trying to evade arrest as police tried to catch them.

MPD said it began when a 2017 Hyundai Tuscan was stolen from a home in the 100 block of Rembert St. sometime overnight into the morning of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash in the 2200 block of Madison Ave., where they said eight to 10 suspects in the stolen Hyundai were trying to steal another Hyundai. Police said the suspects ended up crashing the two cars, then tried to run away as officers responded.

Officers, K9 units, and aviation were called in to search for the suspects. Investigators said three were arrested near Union Ave. and East Parkway, one at Avery near Harbert, and four in the 2100 block of Washington Ave. Investigators said they also found a stolen weapon.

One 18-year-old, David Stockard, is charged with attempted auto theft, firearm theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.

Three 13-year-olds faces charges of auto theft, attempted auto theft, and evading arrest. One of those 13-year-olds is also charged with firearm theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Two 15-year-olds are charged with auto theft, attempted auto theft, and evading arrest. One of those teens is also charged with firearm theft, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old is charged with auto theft, attempted auto theft, firearm theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.

And a 17-year-old is charged with auto theft, attempted auto theft, and evading arrest.

Anyone with more information in this case can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.