MPD: Three juveniles wanted Raleigh shooting that injured man

If you have any information about where the juvenile suspects may be, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three juveniles are wanted after an early morning shooting that injured a man in Raleigh.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Windy Ave. at 3:45 a.m.

Investigators say, three juvenile suspects were visiting other juveniles at the home where the shooting happened. They were last seen leaving the area in a white Nissan Altima with temporary tags.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.