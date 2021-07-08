MPD: Three juveniles wanted Raleigh shooting that injured man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three juveniles are wanted after an early morning shooting that injured a man in Raleigh.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Windy Ave. at 3:45 a.m.
Investigators say, three juvenile suspects were visiting other juveniles at the home where the shooting happened. They were last seen leaving the area in a white Nissan Altima with temporary tags.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information about where the juvenile suspects may be, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.