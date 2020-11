Memphis police are investigating shooting near Lamar and I-240.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another person injured Thursday morning.

Officers are on the scene at 1582 Patterson Street, which is near Lamar and I-240.

Officers are on the scene of a triple shooting at 1582 Patterson. Two individuals have been pronounced deceased. One victim was xported to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 12, 2020

Two have been pronounced dead on the scene. The third person has been taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.