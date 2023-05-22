x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

MPD: Two in custody after crash involving car taken in carjacking

Memphis Police said two people were taken into custody at Ridgeway and Highway 385.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people are in custody after a chase that led to a crash in southeast Memphis.

MPD told ABC24 just before 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, officers spotted a vehicle on Mendenhall that had previously been taken in a carjacking. They got behind the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, which they said crashed into a Toyota Rav-4.

Investigators said minor injuries were reported from the crash.

They said two people were taken into custody at Ridgeway and Highway 385. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Conflict between Memphis politicians over defendant's bail posting

Before You Leave, Check This Out