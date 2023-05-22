MPD: Two in custody after crash involving car taken in carjacking

Memphis Police said two people were taken into custody at Ridgeway and Highway 385.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people are in custody after a chase that led to a crash in southeast Memphis.

MPD told ABC24 just before 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, officers spotted a vehicle on Mendenhall that had previously been taken in a carjacking. They got behind the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, which they said crashed into a Toyota Rav-4.

Investigators said minor injuries were reported from the crash.