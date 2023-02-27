MPD: Two killed, two injured in shooting Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said four men were shot , two of them killed, Monday morning not far from Martin Luther King Jr. Riverside Park.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting at W. Essex and Arkansas St., just east of the park, about 9:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. They found four men shot, and two of them died at the scene. Police said the two others were taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical condition and one non-critical.