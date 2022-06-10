x
MPD: Two suspects in custody, one of them injured after shooting at neighbor who fired back

Memphis Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Perkins Terrace in Colonial Acres.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Ashton Hairston and Chedrick Webber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a suspect was shot in Colonial Acres after being confronted by a homeowner very early one morning. And they are still looking for another person who was involved.

Officers were called to the shooting just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 1200 block of Perkins Terrace. According to the police affidavit, a man told investigators he was walking his dog when he saw a vehicle stop on his street, and three men jump out and run toward a neighbor’s house.

The man told police he asked the men what they were doing, and that’s when one of them fired a shot at him. Police said the man fired back, striking one of the suspects.

Officers arrived and said they found Ashton Hairston and Chedrick Webber near the scene. According to the affidavit, Hairston told police he and his friend were ‘bobbin’ – slang for breaking into car windows and stealing what’s inside. Police said Webber had been shot in the lower back, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the vehicle Hairston, Webber, and the third man were in had been stolen in May.

Both Hairston and Webber are charged with aggravated assault and theft of property $2,500 - $10,000. Webber’s bond has not yet been set. Hairston’s bond was set at $20,000.

The third man has not been identified. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

