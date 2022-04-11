MPD officer hit by a car| Alleged suspect in custody

Memphis Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital. The officer's condition is not known at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police Department, a police officer as injured after being hit by a car late Thursday night at 2541 Old Warford Rd. at 10:43 p.m.

An ABC24 crew member made the scene. Memphis Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital. Although the officer's condition was not released, ABC24's crew member said the officer was able to walk into the ambulance.

The alleged suspect fled the scene in a jeep renegade.

A man who was driving a jeep renegade was located and arrested by MPD near the Lowes at Perkins and Sam Cooper.