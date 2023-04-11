x
Crime

MPD searching for woman wanted for questioning in deadly shooting Saturday

Memphis Police officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of S. Lexington Circle near N. Watkins Saturday.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a woman they said is wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting Saturday.

MPD officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of S. Lexington Circle near N. Watkins Saturday, April 8, 2023. They found a man on the side of the road shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators said video showed a woman with long black braids with two long blonde braids getting into the driver’s seat of a white four-door sedan at the corner of N. Watkins and S. Lexington Circle. MPD said the video showed the sedan pulling up to the victim, with him on the driver’s side, then the victim falling to the ground when he was shot.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Homicide Investigation 1300 block of S. Lexington Circle Report #2304003918ME MEMPHIS, TN – On April 8, 2023, Memphis...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, April 10, 2023

