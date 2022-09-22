MSCS: Former middle, elementary school teacher arrested for 'crimes against children'

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said the former teacher taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said in a statement released Thursday that one of their former teachers has been indicted for "crimes against children."

MSCS said the former teacher, who has not been identified, taught at Oakhaven Middle and Wells Station Elementary school, and his employment ended in May, 2022.

"Our hearts go out to any child and family who may be impacted," MSCS said in the statement. "His alleged conduct violates a sacred trust, and we share the community's outrage and disdain."

MSCS said prior to joining the District, he cleared a background check and all policy, legal, and statutory requirements for hiring.

The district said they cannot share more details at this time due to laws and policies regarding crimes against children.

"I’m frustrated and angry," MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams said in an email to MSCS parents. "The innocence of our children should be protected."