Crime

Investigators search for answers after arson at Mud Island home

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1000 block of Island Place East just after midnight.
Credit: George Sheldon - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after a case of arson overnight at a home on Mud Island.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1000 block of Island Place East just after midnight. They found fire and smoke coming out of the two-story home. It took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured. The Red Cross helped two adults who were at the home.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set on the second-floor balcony. It caused a total of $115,000 damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Tennessee State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

