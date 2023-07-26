Mulroy says mayor’s criticism ‘misleading,’ Mayor Strickland defends his statements urging DA to take gun violence more seriously

“That explanation is not an excuse,” Mayor Strickland said in response to Mulroy defending his dismissal of charges against a woman who shot at police last November.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy fired back at Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Tuesday. The district attorney said Mayor Strickland got the facts wrong when he publicly blasted Mulroy’s office in his newsletter last week.

Strickland criticized the DA’s office for dismissing charges against a woman caught on video firing a gun at a police officer in front of a Whitehaven police station last November. A police officer was following the woman in the vehicle, which he believed to be stolen.

“If this is not a clear example that we have a problem in our criminal justice system, I do not know what one is,” Strickland wrote in his weekly newsletter. “This is yet another frustrating example of the ‘Revolving Door’ that is 201 Poplar.”

However, the DA says the Mayor’s comments lacked details misleading the public.

“This is the third time that mayor Strickland’s email newsletter has criticized our office by creating a misleading portrayal,” Mulroy said.

Mulroy described the case as follows: A police officer driving an unmarked black Dodge Charger with lights off began following a woman in Whitehaven.

After she was followed for two miles, the woman fired shots out of an open window of her car toward the Charger as she pulled into a police precinct parking lot look for safety; no one was hurt.

“Where she could’ve turned into any number of places,” Mulroy said. “She decided to turn into a police precinct parking lot for safety. When the person in the black dodge charger still turned in to follow her at that point, she laid off several rounds.”

Mulroy made clear that important context includes the fact that three days earlier, the woman’s boyfriend had been murdered by a man in a black Dodge Charger.

“We don’t condone the shooting. I think there are far more responsible ways that she could’ve handled that situation.” Mulroy said. “But at the same time, we understand that her fear was understandable, and that this was not the typical aggravated assault case. There were unusual mitigating factors that warranted a slower, more careful response.”

In an interview with ABC24 after Mulroy’s press conference Tuesday morning Mayor Strickland stood by his statements.