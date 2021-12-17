Multiple people arrested during Young Dolph memorial service after stolen vehicles found in parking garage

Officers recovered stolen guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are behind bars after stolen vehicles were found in the FedExForum parking garage during Young Dolph's Celebration of Life service.

According to Memphis police, officers were working a detail in the downtown area Thursday afternoon when they saw a stolen Infiniti Q40 enter the parking garage at 191 Beale.

All three people in the car got out and started walking toward the entrance of the Forum. Officers arrested Tonnie Smith and Daniel Banks. The third suspect went into the FedExForum, but, was later located and identified as a 15-year-old who was a passenger in the car.

During the investigation of the stolen Infiniti Q40, officers found 3 stolen handguns, all with loaded live rounds and multiple rounds in the chamber of each. An AR style pistol was found in the trunk with 1 live round in the chamber.

Officers also found loose rounds of ammunition in the car, maijuana with a total combined weight of 85.7 grams, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

Smith, Banks and the 15-year-old are charged with theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

While officers were arresting Smith, Banks and the 15-year-old, who were in the stolen Infiniti, a black Mercedes sped by, trying to leave the garage. The vehicle crashed in the garage, hitting a pole. The driver tried to run, but, both the driver and passenger were caught.

Driver Guyland Key had nine outstanding warrants, and passenger Antwon Flynn had a warrant for theft of property.

Officers recovered a gun and marijuana from the Mercedes that Key and Flynn were in.

During the course of all the chaotic events, officers saw another stolen Infiniti Q40. The suspects crashed the car in the 1000 block of Kyle, and ran from the scene. They are still on the run.

This is an ongoing investigation.