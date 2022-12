The incident is believed to be domestic, OBPD said. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Multiple people were found shot after Olive Branch police officers responded to a shooting call at the 6100 Block of Asbury Pl. Thursday, Dec. 8.

OBPD said several people were wounded when they arrived at 9:51 p.m.

The incident is believed to be domestic, OBPD said. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.