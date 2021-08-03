Multiple people shot in workplace shooting in Nashville

Two employees were injured and are hospitalized. The gunman was shot and killed by police.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 9:15 a.m. - MNPD has identified the shooter as a 22-year-old employee of Smile Direct Club. He was shot off property at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.

At least one of the three employees who were shot are in critical condition.

UPDATE: The active shooter is a 22-year-old employee who started working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020. He was shot by the MNPD at the intersection of Antioch Pk & Franklin Limestone Rd and has died at Vanderbilt... — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

3 employees were shot by the gunman inside Smile Direct Club. They are all hospitalized. At least one is in critical condition. It appears at present that the gunman acted alone. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

UPDATE 8:50 a.m. - The gunman has died. MNPD now says three employees were injured.

Multiple people were shot early Tuesday morning, including the gunman, in a workplace shooting in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were called to the Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pike just before 6 a.m.

Conditions are unknown at this time.

Smile Direct Club issued a statement on Twitter which said "SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site."

SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. — SmileDirectClub (@smiledirectclub) August 3, 2021

The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter. — SmileDirectClub (@smiledirectclub) August 3, 2021