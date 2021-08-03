Multiple people shot in workplace shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 9:15 a.m. - MNPD has identified the shooter as a 22-year-old employee of Smile Direct Club. He was shot off property at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.
At least one of the three employees who were shot are in critical condition.
---------------
UPDATE 8:50 a.m. - The gunman has died. MNPD now says three employees were injured.
------------------
Multiple people were shot early Tuesday morning, including the gunman, in a workplace shooting in Nashville.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were called to the Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pike just before 6 a.m.
Two employees were injured and are hospitalized. The suspect was shot by MNPD officer and is now in police custody.
Conditions are unknown at this time.
Smile Direct Club issued a statement on Twitter which said "SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site."
This is an ongoing investigation.