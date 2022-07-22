Man charged with murder in case of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee

According to Oxford Police, law enforcement agencies are still looking for Lee's body.

OXFORD, Miss — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee.

The Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department arrested Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, Mississippi, has been charged with murder.

According to Oxford Police, a bond has not been set at this time.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee's body.

According to Oxford police, Jimmie "Jay" Lee's car was found Monday at a towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex Friday.

Oxford police said Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers. Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

This is still an ongoing investigation and updates will be given at a later date, Oxford Police said.