Woman arrested in connection to October 2021 murder of Rhodes College student Drew Rainer

Investigators said Raquel Lori Frye faces several facilitation charges in connection with the home invasion that left 22-year-old Andrew 'Drew' Rainer dead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from Oct. 2021.

Memphis Police said a woman has been arrested in connection with the home-invasion that left a Rhodes College student dead last October.

Investigators said Raquel Lori Frye is charged with facilitation – aggravated robbery, facilitation - especially aggravated burglary, facilitation – especially aggravated kidnaping, facilitation – especially aggravated robbery, and facilitation – first degree murder.

Police said investigators identified Frye as a person of interest in the October 2021 home invasion that left 22-year-old Andrew 'Drew' Rainer dead.

Investigators said several suspects broke into the home in the 700 block of North McLean about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 3rd demanding electronics and other valuables from the five people inside. Police said Rainer was shot in the chest while trying to protect a 20-year-old Rhodes student who was being threatened. He died at the scene. The woman was shot in the hand.

36-year-old Rainess Holmes III is indicted in the crime on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and more. He is being held without bond. Read his full indictment HERE.

