crime

Murder suspect beams in mugshot, shows off his grill

Horn Lake Police charge man with murder
Credit: Horn Lake Police Department
Man charged with murder in Horn Lake, Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Mississippi —

A man has been charged with murder after admitting to police that he shot someone Monday afternoon.

According to the Horn Lake Police department, Damien Dangelo Love shot a man Monday around 2:30pm in the 2800 block of Devon Circle. There, tolice found a man outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis where he died.

Police also saw a man with a gun walking away from the scene. During questioning, Love admitted to shooting the victim. Love is being held without bond at the DeSoto County Jail.

