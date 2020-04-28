Murder suspect beams in mugshot, shows off his grill

Horn Lake Police charge man with murder

HORN LAKE, Mississippi — A man has been charged with murder after admitting to police that he shot someone Monday afternoon.

According to the Horn Lake Police department, Damien Dangelo Love shot a man Monday around 2:30pm in the 2800 block of Devon Circle. There, tolice found a man outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis where he died.