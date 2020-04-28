Murder suspect beams in mugshot, shows off his grill

HORN LAKE, Mississippi —
A man has been charged with murder after admitting to police that he shot someone Monday afternoon.
According to the Horn Lake Police department, Damien Dangelo Love shot a man Monday around 2:30pm in the 2800 block of Devon Circle. There, tolice found a man outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis where he died.
Police also saw a man with a gun walking away from the scene. During questioning, Love admitted to shooting the victim. Love is being held without bond at the DeSoto County Jail.