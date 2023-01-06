Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.

According to a news release, Ripley police were called to a shooting at Eastland and Gay Street that involved two people. One person had minor injuries, while the other died after arriving at Lauderdale Community Hospital. Investigators developed Dye as a suspect and a warrant was issued out of Lauderdale County on December 30.

On January 4, the U.S. Marshals in Memphis were asked to help find and arrest Dye. The next day, authorities went to a home in the 200 block of Gay Street in Ripley, where Dye surrendered and was taken into custody.