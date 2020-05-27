Murders up in Memphis compared to last year

Could COVID-19 be a factor in an increase in homicides?

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In the first three months of 2020 there was a slight decrease of violent crime rates compared to the same time during 2019. The Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission reported the decline was driven by reductions in reported aggravated assaults and rapes.

"Compared to the first quarter of last year, the violent crime rate dropped 4.3% in the City of Memphis and 5.2% throughout Shelby County," the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission reported.

In those first three months, the number of murders jumped 18.9% in Memphis compared to last year at the same time. Memphis Police Department reported there were 69 murders by May of 2019. This year, that number has spiked with 85 murders since the beginning of 2019.

MPD can't say that the COVID-19 pandemic has a direct correlation with the increase. However, Delvin Lane, the community violence prevention supervisor for 901 BLOC Squad, said this pandemic has brought on certain challenges that could be affecting the increase in violence.

"It’s causing psychological stress on a lot of people, and it’s hard to deal with conflict when you’re already dealing with a lot of other psychological issues," Lane said.

A spokesperson with MPD said they have noticed many of the recent shootings have stemmed from arguments and disagreements that have escalated into murders. Lane said while social distancing is important, the lack of human interaction has been difficult for people's emotions.

"You got two angry people dealing with a conflict and more than likely you are going to have a violent situation," Lane said.

While our circumstances amid the pandemic have not been ideal for a lot of people, Lane said turning to violent crime won't make life easier.