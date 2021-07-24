NAACP Freedom Fund panel talks policing, state laws, and investing in community

During the panel, MPD Chief CJ Davis said Tennessee's new permitless carry law has created "unintended consequences" for law enforcement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP Memphis branch held its annual Freedom Fund event Saturday.

The virtual panel included MPD Chief CJ Davis, Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, and others.

The conversation covered community investment, policing, and new state laws.

During the panel, Chief Davis was asked to describe the challenges her department is facing when it comes to gun violence. She said the new permitless carry law has created "unintended consequences" for law enforcement.

“It has changed the game in how we address violent crime. There is an affinity in this country for guns right now. Everybody wants one. And individuals who are purchasing weapons are not being responsible with legal gun ownership,” said Chief Davis.

She went on to say almost 60% of weapons Memphis Police officers have gotten off the street came from a legal gun owner. She said many of those guns were stolen from vehicles, which can easily get into the wrong hands.

The new permitless carry law went into effect less than a month ago on July 1st.